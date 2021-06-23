Terracoin (TRC) Price Tops $0.0265

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Terracoin has a market cap of $608,604.88 and $399.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 34.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,369.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.97 or 0.01390392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.45 or 0.00378943 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00050429 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003378 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 75.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000168 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

