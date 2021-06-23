Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $425,000 in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $87.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 48.06%.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.