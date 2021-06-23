Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,914 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 105,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.9% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

