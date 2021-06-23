Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 312,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in General Electric by 14.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,775,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,225,000 after buying an additional 1,110,793 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in General Electric by 535.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 751,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,869,000 after buying an additional 633,379 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in General Electric by 4.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,113,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,619,000 after buying an additional 43,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 313.2% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 55,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 42,368 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

