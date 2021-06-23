Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 18,964 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,964 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of LKQ by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of LKQ by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in LKQ by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in LKQ by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ stock opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.35. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $51.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

