TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2021

Brokerages expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). TG Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 35,158.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.16.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

