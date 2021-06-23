The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

Shares of TCS opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The Container Store Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $314.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Container Store Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 6,964.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in The Container Store Group by 2,605.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

