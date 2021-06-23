The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.88. The Ensign Group posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.25 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $98.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,625 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $143,211.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,704.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $1,425,829.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,850. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Ensign Group by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $865,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

