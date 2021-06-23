The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GS traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $362.03. 88,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,554. The company has a market cap of $123.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $393.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $361.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

