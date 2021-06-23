The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1,818.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 43,655.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 208,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 301,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $273.46 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $184.34 and a twelve month high of $293.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.42. The company has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

