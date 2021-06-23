TheStreet Downgrades iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) to D+

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iSun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Get iSun alerts:

NASDAQ ISUN opened at $10.85 on Monday. iSun has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $98.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.85.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). iSun had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 15.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iSun will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iSun news, CEO Jeffrey Peck sold 13,807 shares of iSun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $208,761.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,585,834.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederick Myrick, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $344,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,686,888. 22.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of iSun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iSun during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iSun during the first quarter valued at $1,242,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in iSun during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iSun in the first quarter worth approximately $2,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

About iSun

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.