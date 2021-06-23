Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.00 and last traded at $68.00. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.75.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.96.

Thomasville Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THVB)

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that offers various banking products and services. It offers checking and savings account; and loan products comprising mortgages, and consumer and commercial loans. The company also provides wealth management and mobile banking services.

