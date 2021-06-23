Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.13.

THO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company.

Shares of THO stock opened at $109.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $78.64 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.46.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,780,000 after purchasing an additional 170,905 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 22.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,568,000 after purchasing an additional 868,264 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 28.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,521,000 after purchasing an additional 239,151 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 44.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after purchasing an additional 308,241 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 828,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,060,000 after purchasing an additional 53,925 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

