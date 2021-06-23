THORChain Trading 35.6% Lower This Week (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 23rd. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 35.6% against the dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and approximately $189.53 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.94 or 0.00017574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00047693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00109437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00166784 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,856.76 or 1.00195711 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002665 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 233,836,800 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

