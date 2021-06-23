Thunder Token (TT) Price Hits $0.0048 on Exchanges

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Thunder Token has a market cap of $35.20 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 35.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00010779 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00141116 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000910 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000501 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

