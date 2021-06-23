Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOAU) Shares Up 0.1%

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOAU)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. 8,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 62,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00.

Tio Tech A Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIOAU)

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Tio Tech A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tio Tech A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.