TokenPay (TPAY) Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $190,638.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0799 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, TokenPay has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,379.37 or 1.00251837 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00028748 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008207 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00057799 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000769 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000102 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

