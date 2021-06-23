TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $118,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLD. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,222,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,998,000 after acquiring an additional 545,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $68,665,000. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter worth $43,980,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $34,129,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,349,000 after buying an additional 182,061 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $185.21 on Wednesday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $104.52 and a 52 week high of $235.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.42.

In related news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

