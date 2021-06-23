Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Shares Gap Down to $7.00

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.00, but opened at $6.04. Torchlight Energy Resources shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 414,088 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $703.26 million, a PE ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 2.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 138,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 476.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 95,260 shares during the last quarter. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; the Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and the Hunton wells in partnership with Kodiak Ventures in central Oklahoma.

