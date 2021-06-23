TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:TRTX)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

TPG RE Finance Trust has raised its dividend by 45.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 403.01 and a quick ratio of 403.01. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

