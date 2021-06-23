TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:TRTX)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.
TPG RE Finance Trust has raised its dividend by 45.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 403.01 and a quick ratio of 403.01. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88.
TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.
