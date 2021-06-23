Trackwise Designs plc (LON:TWD) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2021

Trackwise Designs plc (LON:TWD) insider Mark Hodgkins purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £20,600 ($26,914.03).

Trackwise Designs stock traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 205 ($2.68). 111,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,675. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 236.56. Trackwise Designs plc has a 1 year low of GBX 82 ($1.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 394.28 ($5.15). The firm has a market capitalization of £58.27 million and a P/E ratio of 35.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73.

About Trackwise Designs

Trackwise Designs plc develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit boards in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's circuits are used in RF/antenna and lightweight interconnect products. Its products are used in telecommunications, aerospace, marine, defense, space, scientific, industrial, security, and automotive sectors.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Trackwise Designs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trackwise Designs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.