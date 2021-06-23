Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 12,423.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 179,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,838,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 141,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.19.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $180.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $126.70 and a one year high of $200.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.11.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.