Traders Buy High Volume of ENGlobal Call Options (NASDAQ:ENG)

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 30,020 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 831% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,224 call options.

ENG stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.94. ENGlobal has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.76 million, a PE ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENG. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ENGlobal in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ENGlobal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ENGlobal during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ENGlobal by 2,151.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 306,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ENGlobal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and automation services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, EPCM and Automation. The EPCM segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.