Traders Buy High Volume of Score Media and Gaming Put Options (NYSE:SCR)

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,003 put options on the company. This is an increase of 874% compared to the average volume of 103 put options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCR shares. Macquarie started coverage on Score Media and Gaming in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Score Media and Gaming from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of SCR stock opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Score Media and Gaming has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $43.80.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The healthcare company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter. Score Media and Gaming had a negative return on equity of 196.18% and a negative net margin of 280.86%. Equities analysts predict that Score Media and Gaming will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCR. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $23,892,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,785,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,946,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,857,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,763,000.

About Score Media and Gaming

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

