Traders Purchase Large Volume of Avaya Call Options (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,142 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 884% compared to the average volume of 116 call options.

AVYA stock opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.34 and a beta of 1.66. Avaya has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avaya will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Avaya by 995.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 136,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 124,114 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter worth $795,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avaya by 702.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 83,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 72,753 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avaya during the first quarter valued at about $2,581,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avaya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

