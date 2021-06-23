TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Hits New 52-Week High at $680.11

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $680.11 and last traded at $680.11, with a volume of 60 shares. The stock had previously closed at $679.00.

TDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $661.20.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $625.46.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.10 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total transaction of $7,154,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,090,825. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,794,112,000 after acquiring an additional 137,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,446,000 after purchasing an additional 363,926 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,033,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,195,768,000 after purchasing an additional 35,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,615,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,638,000 after purchasing an additional 157,374 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.