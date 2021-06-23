TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Trading Down 5.1% After Insider Selling

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) shares were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $27.99 and last traded at $28.25. Approximately 1,974 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 645,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.78.

Specifically, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $2,437,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,808 shares in the company, valued at $12,506,239.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,040 shares of company stock worth $3,461,744. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMDX. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 11.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.34 million, a P/E ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 1.99.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 110.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 2,245.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

