TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 467,371 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.16% of TransUnion worth $27,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

TRU opened at $111.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.11. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $111.71.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $3,242,395.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,750 shares in the company, valued at $10,390,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $119,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,124,550. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.08.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

