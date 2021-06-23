Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TPRKY stock opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $26.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

