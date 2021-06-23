Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) Insider Mark Pickett Sells 115,000 Shares

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) insider Mark Pickett sold 115,000 shares of Tribal Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28), for a total transaction of £112,700 ($147,243.27).

Mark Pickett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Mark Pickett sold 120,000 shares of Tribal Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36), for a total value of £124,800 ($163,052.00).

LON:TRB opened at GBX 96 ($1.25) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. Tribal Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 109 ($1.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £200.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.87.

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. It operates through two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES).

