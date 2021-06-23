Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.05

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.05 and last traded at C$14.03, with a volume of 50954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.93.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Tricon Residential and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.32.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.24. The company has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.54.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.27%.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$63,843.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 325,783 shares in the company, valued at C$4,235,179. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,233 shares of company stock worth $2,564,029.

Tricon Residential Company Profile (TSE:TCN)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.