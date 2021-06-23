Triumph Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 591 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 853% compared to the average daily volume of 62 put options.

Shares of TGI opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 3.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGI. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

