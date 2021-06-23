Triumph Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 591 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 853% compared to the average daily volume of 62 put options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGI. Bank of America raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

NYSE TGI opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 3.27. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $21.96.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.15 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Triumph Group by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1,113.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

