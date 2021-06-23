Truist Securiti Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note issued on Sunday, June 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.67. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of GBCI opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.03. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.86.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $44,988,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 16.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after purchasing an additional 47,548 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

