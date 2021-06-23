Trustco Bank Corp N Y Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.5% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,768,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.78. 664,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,120,408. The company has a market cap of $270.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

