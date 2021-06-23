Trustco Bank Corp N Y Has $1.72 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,673 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 1.4% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Target were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Target by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Target by 7.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 21.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Target by 11.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.39.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,525.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,366 shares of company stock worth $9,144,828. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $237.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,922. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.80. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $116.73 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $117.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

