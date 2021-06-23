Trustco Bank Corp N Y Sells 333 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y lowered its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 22.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.94.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 235,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,067 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JCI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,992. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.77. The company has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

