TrustSwap (SWAP) Price Hits $0.75 on Major Exchanges

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $66.29 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002237 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00053186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00019924 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.75 or 0.00618451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00078382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00039681 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 88,645,378 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

