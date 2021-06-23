Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.41

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 39777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TUWOY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC lowered Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Tullow Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Peel Hunt downgraded Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tullow Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

