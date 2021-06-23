Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $424.00 at KeyCorp

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $410.00 to $424.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $437.80.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $377.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $339.22. The firm has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.55 and a beta of 1.44. Twilio has a twelve month low of $206.56 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total transaction of $18,522,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $379,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,023 shares of company stock valued at $31,002,073. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after purchasing an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $3,135,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

