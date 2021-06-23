U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 46,532 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,773,000 after buying an additional 366,435 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,905,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,267.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.04.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.98. 66,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,341,611. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.22.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

