U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Trading 7% Higher

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s share price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.03 and last traded at $11.88. Approximately 18,861 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,256,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

The firm has a market cap of $916.62 million, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Jennings Kacal acquired 15,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $154,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 47,000 shares of company stock worth $489,250 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 1,431.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 578,740 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth about $1,002,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

