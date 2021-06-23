UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 19.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,380 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Avalara were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVLR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 4,751.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,651,000 after buying an additional 1,028,690 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $113,092,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at $22,903,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $159.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.00. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.37 and a beta of 0.70. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.22 and a 1 year high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $191,116.80. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $145,108.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,752 shares in the company, valued at $13,882,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,262 shares of company stock worth $14,958,953 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

