UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,235 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,380,000 after buying an additional 375,607 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,345,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,833,000 after purchasing an additional 80,106 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $649,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $37,321,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $96.91. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.78.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $921,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,862.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $712,668.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,836.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,575 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

