UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.59% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 104,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 25,615 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NXR opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

