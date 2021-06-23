UBS Group AG Sells 10,906 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,906 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,790,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 360.2% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,897,000 after acquiring an additional 125,511 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after buying an additional 118,827 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $7,880,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 687.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after buying an additional 76,035 shares during the period.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $152.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.39. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.19 and a 1-year high of $176.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.97.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.29.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

