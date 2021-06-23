UBS Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €760.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €760.00 ($894.12) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €775.00 ($911.76) target price on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €620.00 ($729.41) price target on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €695.00 ($817.65) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €820.00 ($964.71) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €721.36 ($848.66).

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €761.90 ($896.35) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €703.59. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

