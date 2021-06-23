UBS Group Lowers Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) to Sell

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.49% from the company’s previous close.

RIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,090 ($66.50) to GBX 5,740 ($74.99) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($72.51) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,977.69 ($78.10).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,895 ($77.02) on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of £95.44 billion and a PE ratio of 13.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,125.70.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, for a total transaction of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

