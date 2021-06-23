UBS Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $16.00.

DLAKY stock opened at $12.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $15.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

