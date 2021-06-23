UBS Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $16.00.
DLAKY stock opened at $12.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $15.56.
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.
Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.