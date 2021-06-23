UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,797 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in UDR were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth $589,000. NexWave Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. NexWave Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 39,159 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 145,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 70,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.56. The stock had a trading volume of 18,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.18. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $50.60.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UDR. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at $53,001,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $3,543,800 over the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

